Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Have you ever wondered what happens in the library at night? Now you have a chance to find out. Children ages 3 and up are invited to drop off a stuffed animal for a special sleepover. Make sure to send a friend who doesn’t need to sleep with you each night. Drop off anytime starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 5, between noon and 7 p.m. Watch our Facebook page, and see all the fun your friend is having at our sleepover. Monday, Aug. 8, from noon to 7 p.m. stop in and get your friend and learn about their adventures. Each friend will have some goodies to take home.

Stop in Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12, and get your take-n-make activity to do at home. This week will be Build your own Camp Tent. Craft kits are for kids ages 2 to 12.

Duct Tape Pouches Makerspace. Stop in Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, and make a duct tape pouch. We will have everything available to make a colorful pouch for holding whatever you would like. (Open to ages 2-17 years of age.) While supplies last.

Join me for Story Time, where we read books, sing songs and make a craft about Outdoor Adventures at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. (No more virtual story times.)

Join us for the Utica Zoomobile and learn about some wonderful animals (and get to touch a few) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m., on the back lawn. Fun for the entire family. Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc., to sit on.

Bring the family out for a camp-out at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Space is limited; registration is required. Families must register for this event by stopping into the library and signing up now. This event will be outside. Bring a blanket for your family to sit one and one or more flashlights. We will do various camping-related and nature activities.

Be sure to get all your reading records (kids) and book reviews (adults) in by 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, as summer reading ends then. Make sure you have turned in all your contest entries, etc., too. Remember: Only kids who have read at least 12 hours will graduate. So read, read, read.

The Morrisville Public Library is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and closed Saturdays for the summer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related