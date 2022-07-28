Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Sports Top Story

Jacob Olearczyk of Barneveld successfully defended Boys’ 14U title

Bymartha

Jul 28, 2022

In the 65th NYS Boys’ 14U Junior Championship, Jacob Olearczyk of Barneveld successfully defended his title and won by three strokes. After the first round, he was three strokes behind first-round leader Dan Young of Bellevue Country Club, who fired 4 under 67 Tuesday, July 26.

“It’s a different mindset when you’re coming from behind instead of the same at the start,” Olearczyk said of the difference between last year and this year. “Going into today, I obviously knew the course pretty well. I knew where I could make some moves to gain some shots being three shots back.”

Olearczyk posted another good number (73) in the second round, while Young posted an 80 to fall into third place.

“Dan and I are pretty close,” he said. “We play in a lot of tournaments together. I knew Dan was going to hold his own, and he did for the most part.”

Michael Clifford-Levy of East Hampton Golf Club was the runner-up at 3-over 145.

Olearczyk joins a group of five other individuals who have captured two consecutive 14U championships, including Will Thomson (2013-14), Alec Bard (2011-12), Gavin Hall (2008-09), Nick Park (2001-02) and Tommy Nixon (1984-85).

“I’ve been there before, knowing that I’m going home with the trophy hasn’t fully set in yet, but on the car ride home it definitely will.”

Final Results – Boys 18U Junior

33        Will Chouinard, Hamilton, N.Y.        74 – 81 — 155

33        Caleb Decker, Vernon, N.Y.  77 – 78 — 155

By martha

Related Post

Sports Top Story

Salka congratulates Baseball Hall of Fame inductees in Coopertown

Jul 28, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 30 through July 24, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Students named to dean’s list at Purchase College

Jul 28, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Sports Top Story

Salka congratulates Baseball Hall of Fame inductees in Coopertown

Jul 28, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 30 through July 24, 2022

Jul 28, 2022
Education/STEM Top Story

Students named to dean’s list at Purchase College

Jul 28, 2022
Top Story

Scarchilli announces candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff

Jul 28, 2022