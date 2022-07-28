Health department plans pediatric COVID vaccination clinic

Pediatrician will be present at vaccine clinic for children 6 months to 5 years old

Madison County Health Department and Community Memorial Hospital’s Family Health Centers are partnering to hold a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 by appointment in the town of Hamilton. The effort is intended to increase vaccine access for infants and young children.

This free clinic, which will be held at Community Memorial Family Health Center of Hamilton, 164 Broad St., is open to children 6 months through 5 years old; the second dose will be given Aug. 30.

The child does not need to be a Madison County resident and does not need to be a patient of Community Memorial to participate; only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available at this clinic.

To make an appointment online, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccination or call the Health Department at 315.366.2361.

“At this pop-up clinic, a Community Memorial pediatrician will be onsite to answer any questions before and after vaccination,” said Director of Community Health Rebecca LaPorte.

Parents are also encouraged to reach out to their child’s pediatrician or provider in advance to ask about getting vaccinated and for any questions. Parents may also view common questions and answers about COVID-19 vaccination for children at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq-children.html.

For more information about clinics for those 6 months and older, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

