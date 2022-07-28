McHugh running for Oneida Common Council Ward 1

Lynne Bialas McHugh has been nominated as a candidate for City of Oneida Common Council in Ward 1 in this November’s election; she is running because she wants to see the city move forward. McHugh is growing a broad coalition of widespread support with her vision of moving forward together.

There is an election for the seat this November because former Ward 1 Common Councilor moved out of the ward; the term of office for the replacement appointed on July 19 lasts until the end of the year.

The Oneida City Democratic Committee met July 20 and voted to nominate McHugh as the Democratic candidate.

“We are excited that Lynne stepped forward so quickly upon learning that there would be an election for this seat,” said Oneida City Democratic Committee Chairman John Nichols. “We could tell she has a lot of support because she is so well-connected to the community. She is an extremely well-qualified, strong leader.”

McHugh is a licensed marriage and family therapist who runs a successful private practice in Oneida. She has also worked for various non-profit agencies and with victims and survivors of abuse. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester and a master’s degree from Springfield College. Her mother, Mary Jeanne Bialas, taught her the importance of volunteerism at a young age. McHugh volunteered at the Madison County Historical Society, park programs, church and school programs and the Oneida Public Library. In recent years, McHugh has been active in the Willard Prior Parent-Teacher Organization. She lives with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

“What sets me apart is that I want to be transparent and communicate with people about what’s going on,” Lynne said. “Everywhere I go in Oneida, I hear discouraged but resilient people. They feel like their voices arent being heard. I want to restore the legacy of Oneida being a place that our kids and grandkids cherish.”

Learn more about Lynne at oneidacitydems.org/lynne-mchugh or follow “Lynne McHugh for Ward One” on Facebook.

Lynne McHugh for Oneida Common Council Ward 1

