Purchase College announced that more than 1,250 students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Among them were Madelynne Torosian of Chittenango, James Simiele of Eaton and Dematria Mugeni of Morrisville.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For B.A. and B.S. programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related