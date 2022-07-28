BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 30 through July 24, 2022

June 30
- Patrick C. Christensen, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Alessandro Rendina, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Codi D. Cooper, 22, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Melissa A. Phillips, 33, of Stockbridge, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Jeffrey P. Bird, 44, of Munnsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of forgery second-degree (D felony), filing a false instrument first-degree (E felony) and false personation. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
July 1
- William M. Randel, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, no/insufficient tail lamp, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate plate lamp.
- Joshua Dermady, 41, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
July 2
- Mark J. Morey, 38, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- John C. Juliano, 40, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Trever R. Klein, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket or petit larceny.
- Rikki L. Ortman, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of littering.
July 3
- Toddrin W. Baker, 34, of Yorkville, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates.
- Terry G. Messenger, 61, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, DWI-1st offense, DWI w/ a BAC of .08 of 1% or more, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
- Allen B. Sheridan Jr., 30, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ a BAC of .08 of 1% or more, unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way.
- James E. Nystrom, 44, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
July 4
- Jesse J. Ackerman, 26, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. She was also arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree: prevent emergency call, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Derek A. Casler, 25, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Crystal A. Callesto, 39, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for loud exhaust, no license plate, failure to notify DMV of change of address, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Robert L. Miller Jr., 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Brian A. Blowers, 47, of Constantia, was arrested on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and willfully altering a plate or DMV document. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 5
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 6
- Jill D. Tuten, 48, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Brian A. James Jr., 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- William D. Burton, 64, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and petit larceny.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal trespass second-degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Nicole M. Bornschein, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass second-degree.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 29, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Trisha N. Lightcap, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Matthew T. Migon, 41, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator, circumventing an ignition interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
July 7
- Brandy M. Howlett, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration, an exhaust violation, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and released on her own recognizance.
- John A. Francis, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Brian P. Grems, 37, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 8
- Bradley L. Davis Jr., 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Matthew Lucieer, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant and seven different bench warrants. The arrest warrant was for resisting arrest and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. The bench warrants included three for petit larceny, two for resisting arrest, one for criminal trespass third-degree and one for criminal mischief and criminal trespass second-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $500 cash, 10% of $2000 partially secured bond or $1000 insurance company bail bond.
July 9
- Steven J. Westcott, 24, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree, criminal mischief fourth-degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated family offense (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Patricia M. Lawrence, 42, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
July 10
- Lisa A. Winn, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Matthew W. Houghtalen, 42, of Camillus, was arrested for criminal trespass third-degree, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Karen M. Mason, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- John A. Durr, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for obstructing medical services. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 13
- Brandi L. Rotsell, 44, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brent T. McDaniel, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Dalton J. Prievo, 25, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was also arrested on a warrant for a violation of parole. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Aaron B. Duncan, 49, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates and unsafe turn: failure to signal.
- Theodore W. Kistner Jr., 58, of Oneida, was arrested for menacing second-degree, criminal mischief second-degree (D felony) and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- John C. Baker, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Bradley L. Davis Jr., 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
- Christopher J. Lohr, 30, of Oneida Castle, was issued a criminal summons for aggravated harassment second-degree: communicate threat to member of same family or household.
July 14
- Crystal A. Callesto, 39, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession/consumption of alcohol in public.
- Pamela S. Butler, 38, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Joshua Olivera, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Allison R. Collins, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for local law violations of unlicensed dog and two counts of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Tanya J. Millington, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and unsafe turn: failure to signal.
July 15
- Devin J. McDonald, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Evamarie Torrellas, 56, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Leeanna L. Leggett, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of allowing a dog to run at large and unlicensed dog.
July 17
- Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, failure to obey a police officer, inadequate lights, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, failure to use designated lane and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Brian J. Ellis, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open burn.
- Cody J. Miller, 28, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, inadequate exhaust and failure to notify DMV of address change.
- Marilynn Keil, 32, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and inadequate tail lamps.
July 18
- Stephanie A. Walsh, 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Christian R. Weismore, 21, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief third-degree and assault second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 19
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle second-degree (E felony).
- Thomas P. Vanlieshout, 37, of Verona, was issued a criminal summons for forgery third-degree.
July 20
- Christopher J. Gordon, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Peter J. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Michael J. Funari, 56, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Samantha E. Sheedy, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
July 21
- Alicia L. Roydhouse, 41, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speed in zone.
- Edward W. Relyea, 39, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator.
- Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, sex abuse first-degree: sexual contact w/ a person less than 11 yoa (D felony) and forcible touching. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was arrested on three separate arrest warrants. One was for burglary third-degree (D felony), criminal mischief third-degree (E felony), petit larceny and grand larceny third-degree (D felony). Another was for burglary third-degree (D felony), criminal mischief fourth-degree and grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). The last was for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100 bail.
July 22
- Michelle M. French, 62, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: 1st offense, aggravated DWI: BAC of .18 or more and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jeffrey T. Coonrod, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.
- Daniel F. McNamara Jr., 30, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
July 23
- Kyle J. McJury, 21, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.
- John J. Albertson, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Nicholas P. Marji, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
July 24
- Jeb A. Davis, 43, of Sidney, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and no stop lamps.
- Bradley L. Davis Jr., 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal contempt second-degree.