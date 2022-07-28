Madison County Courier

Salka congratulates Baseball Hall of Fame inductees in Coopertown

Jul 28, 2022

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,I, Ref-Brookfield) joined several other legislators and local officials in Cooperstown to congratulate the Class of 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s class included Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz. The seven were honored on a stage outside Clarks Sports Center, where a sea of fans and spectators joined to watch the historic moment.

“It was such an honor to witness these dedicated men be awarded the honor of being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Salka. “Hearing David Ortiz speak really put into perspective the hard work, dedication, and self-discipline that it takes to be a truly tremendous athlete. I have the utmost respect for these men and the legacy that they leave behind.”

