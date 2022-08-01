PAC 99 schedule week of July 31, 2022

Tuesday, Aug. 2
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: NAHOF Speakers: Dr. Daniel Koch – “Central New York History is National History” 7/24/22
- 9:53 a.m., 2:53 p.m. and 7:53 p.m.: Coffee With Friends @ Chittenango Landing – “The Evolution of Penmanship” with Derrick Pratt 10/10/18
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Historical Society – “Ballots, Bloomers and Marmalade – The Life of Elizabeth Smith Miller” with Dr. Norman K. Dann 11/4/18
- 9:46 a.m., 2:46 p.m. and 7:46 p.m.: Historic Insights at Morrisville Public Library – “Railroading in the Stockbridge Valley” with John Taibi 5/3/19
Thursday, Aug. 4
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: NAHOF – Gerrit Smith Birthday Party 2015 – “Abraham Lincoln, the Liberty Party and Peterboro” with Dr. Norman K. Dann
- 9:50 a.m., 2:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Speakers – “Canal history, Mules and the Amish” with Mike Allen 8/8/18