State police are attempting to locate the owner of a black Jundun plastic zipper bag that was found along Chestnut Ridge Road near Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan.

The bag, which contains keys, deposit slips and cash, was found and turned over to troopers by a citizen walking along Chestnut Ridge Road Aug. 4, 2022.

Anyone recognizing the bag or who has any information is asked to contact Troop D Headquarters at 315.366.6000; refer to case No. 10973898.

