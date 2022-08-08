Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

This is Whiskey. He is a 2-year-old pit bull/lab mix looking for his perfect home. He has loads of potential for being the best boy – all he needs is a home where he has structure, boundaries and, of course, lots of room to run around and play.

He likes playing with rope toys and tennis balls, but he needs to be in a home where he is the only animal. Come down to the shelter and get to know him.

Say hello to Chloe, our petite and gentle kitty who is ready for her forever home. She enjoys the company of other kitties and will be ready to greet you by rubbing your leg and asking for some petting.

Chloe likes to roam around finding toys to play with, meet other friends and visit with the staff.

Call today for an appointment. Chloe is ready for you.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related