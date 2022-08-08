EMS responds to ADA’s home for two reported overdoses

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 08:55 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and CAVAC ambulance personnel were dispatched to 2739 Tuscarora Road in Nelson regarding a possible overdose. The 911 caller reported two individuals were unconscious and unresponsive at that location.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found two subjects inside the residence who were unconscious with agonal breathing. Both subjects were administered multiple doses of Narcan by deputies and CAVAC personnel prior to being transported to Syracuse-area hospitals for treatment.

Both subjects have since been treated and released.

Witnesses to the alleged overdose advised that the two victims had ingested a substance purported to be cocaine prior to becoming unconscious and unresponsive. A sample of the purported narcotics was secured during the execution of search warrant on the residence, and the sample field tested positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

It was later determined it is a residence of a member of the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses.

“The Madison County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a life-threatening incident which occurred on July 30, 2022 in the town of Nelson,” said District Attorney William Gabor. “The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and is completing its investigation. One of the individuals involved was a member of the District Attorney’s Office. He is completing a family leave application to address a personal problem and has offered his resignation, which will be accepted.”

At this time, the investigation into this incident and the origin of the involved narcotics is ongoing. MCSO urges anyone with information about this event or the source of the tainted narcotics contact them at 315.366.2311. Members of the public may leave anonymous tips at madisoncounty.nv.qov/1650/Report-Crime-Drug-Tip.

