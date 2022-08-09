Parish couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

On Aug. 7, 2022, state police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and John Paul D. Barton, 42, of 1660 County Route 26, Parish, on four counts of Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.

Troopers arrested LaValley and Barton following an investigation into several dogs at the residence that had porcupine quills in the face/nose/neck and body. During an interview, Barton stated he did not have money to take them to the vet, so he was going to shoot them.

Two yellow labs were hardly able to walk and could not eat or drink. Those two were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to Veterinary Medical Center Emergency Hospital in East Syracuse for treatment. The veterinarian determined the dog’s porcupine quill wounds were chronic, and both dogs showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia/hypochloremia.

LaValley and Barton were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Parish Town Court at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County SPCA and the Town of Parish Dog Control Officer.

