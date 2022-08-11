Adult female remains found in Otsego County

Investigators seek help identifying woman

State police in Oneonta are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, located in a remote area in the town of Morris, Otsego County.

The remains are those of an adult female, approximately four feet, nine inches, to four feet, eleven inches tall. The woman was wearing adidas® brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper and Carolina brand boots. A silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also located.

State police are seeking to identify the woman, so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 607.561.7400; refer to case no. 10972590.

