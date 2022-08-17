Madison County Courier

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Aug 17, 2022

Chris is a 7-year-old, American pit bull-terrier mix. He is looking for a loving new home. If you feel like he would be the perfect addition to your family, come meet him today.

Bert is one of the longtime residents; he has been at the shelter since March. Bert would be a great family man, just no other pets, please. Too much company can get him overstimulated. He has so much energy, you could watch him play all day. You’ll never have to be concerned about keeping him entertained – he sure will entertain you. Come meet your potential best friend Bert today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

