Yorkville’s Meyda Lighting keeps VIEW shining brightly

When its outdoor bollard lights were damaged from the harsh winters in Upstate New York, VIEW Center for Arts and Culture contacted its supplier, Meyda Lighting. Meyda, a premier manufacturer of custom and decorative lighting, produced the custom lighting fixtures for this facility and tasked its talented artisans to repair the fixtures, at no charge.

According to Brett Russell, who works in the grounds and maintenance department of VIEW,

“The Meyda lights feature beautiful glass and illumination along the pathway in our garden area, making a spectacular presentation during weddings and other events,” said VIEW grounds and maintenance staff Brett Russell. “Although the fixtures were damaged by our maintenance equipment and the harsh elements outside, Meyda was extremely easy to work with and the project was masterfully done.”

Since the mid-1970s, Meyda has been making a wide range of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures for camps, residences, hotels, resorts and many other types of settings, locally and around the globe. “We are delighted to create pathway lights for VIEW, but we do so much more,” explained Max Cohen, Director of Marketing for Meyda. “With nearly every manufacturing process under one roof, we offer over 12,000 American made items, as well as a wide range of Tiffany lamps and other products.”

Meyda Lighting operates an extensive retail showroom and a 180,000 square foot manufacturing facility at 55 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York. The phone number is 315.768.3706. For more information, visit meyda.com.

