Youngs announces write-in campaign for Madison County judge

Madison County Republican and Conservative parties revoke previous endorsement, endorse Youngs

Local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs announced she’s launched a write-in campaign for Madison County judge in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

“The people who come into Madison County Court deserve a judge with unquestioned integrity and character,” said Youngs. “I have the experience and qualifications to serve, and am asking the voters of Madison County to write in my name on their ballots in November.”

This judgeship is on the ballot following the elevation of former Madison County Judge Patrick J. O’Sullivan to state Supreme Court. If elected, Youngs would become the first female county judge in Madison County history.

For the past six years, Youngs has worked alongside O’Sullivan as his court attorney. In this role, she works every day on all aspects of County Court, Family Court and Surrogate’s Court matters – researching and analyzing complex legal issues, drafting opinions and court orders, advising and assisting the judge during trials, conducting conferences with litigants to clarify issues to be resolved, settling difficult cases and more.

Additionally, Youngs was recently appointed as associate judge in the village of Cazenovia, providing her with even more courtroom experience.

Madison County judges are known as “three-hat” judges because they oversee County Court (criminal matters), Family Court and Surrogate’s Court. As court attorney, Youngs has experience in all three types of court matters. As a pistol permit holder herself, she is also very familiar with the pistol permit review process overseen by county judges.

Prior to being appointed as court attorney, Youngs worked as a private practice attorney in Cazenovia with Stokes Youngs PLLC and Mitchell Goris Stokes & O’Sullivan LLC for six years, where she handled all types of cases for clients throughout Upstate New York. Before that, she began her career at Hancock Estabrook, a large firm in Syracuse.

Beyond her extensive professional work, Youngs has been active in community service as a member of the Madison County Bar Association (president 2015-16), New York State Bar Association, American Legion Auxiliary and Burton Street Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association. She also serves on the Committee on Character & Fitness for the Third Judicial Department in the Sixth Judicial District, helping to investigate and assess applicants seeking admission to the New York State Bar.

A lifelong Upstate New Yorker, Youngs lives in Cazenovia with her husband, Jim, and their two young children.

