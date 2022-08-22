Caz Library announces of September 2022 events

Halloween Costume Collection | Upstairs Lobby: Help us create a community costume exchange this October by donating your gently used children’s costumes during the month of September. The costume exchange will be open to everyone Oct. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room.

Chalk the Walk | Wednesday, Sept. 3, East Sidewalk (weather permitting): The Library will be hosting a Chalk the Story Walk event as part of CazArts Autumn Leaves Arts Festival. The public is invited to decorate the sidewalk next to the library and fill in pre-designed patterns or create their own designs by adopting a blank square. Following the events, chalk will be available for participants to take home and decorate the sidewalk in front of their own home.

Nancy Hook Gardening Class | Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, off-site: The library’s free monthly gardening classes have been a great success, and our volunteer teacher has moved the group to her home on 4195 Burlingame Road, where they can view the varieties of unusual plants and their placements in the many beds. In September, ornamental grasses and late bloomers will be the focus. All participants receive handouts on the topic. The class size is limited so registration is required. Email Nancy Hook at flowerlady4195@yahoo.com by Aug. 27 with questions or to sign up for a single class. Announcements will be made for the following month at the end of this class, when you can sign up again.

Wild & Wonderful Readers | Tuesday, Sept. 13, 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for a discussion of a book you have enjoyed recently. Snacks and crafts will be provided. Ages 10 to 13.

Baby Storytime | Tuesday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Bring your baby for a lapsit story time! Features interactive movement and singing. Children under 3 only.

Family Storytime | Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m., Creekside Park (rain location: story garden): Pack a blanket and join us for story time at Creekside Park.

Outsmart the Scammers | Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Incidents of fraud are on the rise, and scammers’ tactics are becoming more complex. This presentation by Brian Stinson of the Camillus Edward Jones office will help give you the information you need to Outsmart the Scammers. During the program, Stinson will discuss how to spot certain red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter, resources you can turn to in the event you or loved ones are targeted and steps you can take to help protect yourself and loved ones. Some scams to be discussed are collection fraud, grandparent scam and Social Security scam. Registration requested.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Registration begins Sept. 16: Register for the first of our monthly subscription boxes! Each take-out kit will include a library book (that will need to be returned), an easy craft, a snack and some surprise extras based on that month’s theme. The theme for October is spooky reads. Interested students should fill out a registration form on our website, and the first kit will be available for pickup Oct. 3. Students grade 7 and up.

The Moores of Fort Benning: A Presentation by Frank Stritter | Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: An annual presentation on military history sponsored by American Legion Post 88, this year presented by Frank Stritter, a native of Cazenovia and a retired faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. General Hall Moore, US Army (1922-2017) was one of the most outstanding military leaders of the Vietnam Era. His unit fought in the first large-scale battle of the Vietnam Conflict, the Battle of the Ia Darang Valley. His wife, Julie (1929-2004), was an extraordinary leader in her own right who helped to care for military families on every post to which they were assigned. Hal and Julie Moore made an outstanding team. It has been proposed that Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore in their honor.

ARTifacts – the Art of our Museum | Friday, Sept. 23, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Community Room: Learn about the art behind the artifacts in our museum. We will look closely at objects in our museum collection and learn about their purpose before the young artists will take a try at creating their own 3D art piece. During this year-long session of ARTifacts taking place on Cazenovia Central School half-days, we will look at the beauty of function through a lens of history. During this first workshop, we will look at various types of pottery in the library museum’s collection. The young artists will have an opportunity to create their own clay pinch pot to take home at the end of the class. Ages 8 to 12, registration requested.

Family Movie Night | Friday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Bring your family and make a mini Halloween piñata while watching a Disney cult classic of two siblings’ escape from three witches. Popcorn and supplies for the piñata will be provided.

MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival | Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Film lovers will unite in more than 500 venues worldwide to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world when the 25th annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. MANHATTAN SHORT is the only film festival of its kind. The Final selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, where attendees vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards at each participating venue. Votes will be tallied and combined worldwide to elect global winners. To learn more about the film festival visit manhattanshort.com.

