Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Interest meeting for DeRuyter exercise group Aug. 31, 2022

Bymartha

Aug 23, 2022

Do you live the DeRuyter and Georgetown areas and want to stay strong and healthy? A meeting to gauge interest in a Bone Builders group will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the DeRuyter American Legion, 1649 Seminary St., DeRuyter.

Bone Builders, offered free to anyone 50 and older, is a program designed to promote bone health and overall wellbeing for men and women. It is a strength training and balance exercise program led by trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc.’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

For more information about the event and Bone Builders, contact 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org or visit @MadisonCountyNYRSVP.

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Top Story

Elmira College recognizes 2022 Key Award recipients

Aug 23, 2022 martha
Libraries Top Story

Caz Library announces of September 2022 events

Aug 22, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Youngs announces write-in campaign for Madison County judge

Aug 19, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Education/STEM Top Story

Elmira College recognizes 2022 Key Award recipients

Aug 23, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Interest meeting for DeRuyter exercise group Aug. 31, 2022

Aug 23, 2022
Libraries Top Story

Caz Library announces of September 2022 events

Aug 22, 2022
Local Top Story

Youngs announces write-in campaign for Madison County judge

Aug 19, 2022