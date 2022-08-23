Interest meeting for DeRuyter exercise group Aug. 31, 2022

Do you live the DeRuyter and Georgetown areas and want to stay strong and healthy? A meeting to gauge interest in a Bone Builders group will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the DeRuyter American Legion, 1649 Seminary St., DeRuyter.

Bone Builders, offered free to anyone 50 and older, is a program designed to promote bone health and overall wellbeing for men and women. It is a strength training and balance exercise program led by trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc.’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

For more information about the event and Bone Builders, contact 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org or visit @MadisonCountyNYRSVP.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related