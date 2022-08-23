Elmira College recognizes 2022 Key Award recipients

Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
Those receiving the award included:
Bouckville
- James Dapson, III
Canastota
- Hailee Blasier of Canastota
- Matthew Riley of Canastota
- Lillian Ward of Canastota
Cazenovia
- Zoe McLean
Chittenango
- Jonah Sauve
- Jordan Wagner
DeRuyter
- Emma Denkenberger
Hamilton
- Peyton Werner
Hubbardsville
- James Daddio
Munnsville
- Riley LaLonde
Oneida
- Derek Sharlette
Sherburne
- Trinity Thornton
This year, the award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.
“This award is given to those who have exhibited their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”
“We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community,” said Director of Admissions Patrick Gillette, speaking to students during the Aug. 22, 2022, Key Award ceremony, “and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College.”
Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.