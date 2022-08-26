Madison County Courier

Bennati fundraiser raffle preview planned

Aug 26, 2022

Crystal Springs Golf Course located at 6300 Route 5, Vernon, will be hosting a preview basket raffle and silent auction event throughout the week of Sept. 3 through 10, 2022, to benefit the Sarah Bennati Memorial Golf Tournament – “Cha at the Spa” – being held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ticket sales will start in the CSGC Clubhouse Saturday, Sept. 3, and will end at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament – Saturday, Sept. 10. At that time, winning tickets will be drawn.  A limited number of tickets can also be purchased for the post-tournament dinner at $30.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from any of the staff in the Crystal Springs Golf Course Clubhouse throughout the week of Sept. 3 through 10; a sheet of 25 tickets is $20; bid sheets will also be available on all silent auction items.

Participants do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds benefit the Sarah Bennati Memorial Scholarship Fund established by family and friends in memory of Bennati, Stockbridge Valley Central School art teacher, who passed away suddenly in September 2021.

For more information, call or text 315.882.3133, 315.416.4117 or 315.264.4201.

