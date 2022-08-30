Hamilton Theater to screen Ukrainian film The Guide

Aug. 31, 2022, fundraiser to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Hamilton Theater will host a screening of The Guide, a two-hour dramatic film produced by acclaimed Ukrainian director Oles Sanin in 2014, which is set against Soviet efforts to exterminate the Ukrainian people in the 1930s through starvation and other policies.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022; all proceeds benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. Tickets are sold at the box office by donation. Donations will also be accepted through QR codes, which will be placed in the lobby.

Donated funds are being administered by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc., a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation that created a special Ukraine Relief Fund for this project.

The project, Stand With Ukraine Through Film, began at a small, community cinema in Salem, Mass. The first U.S. showing kicked off at Cinema Salem and raised $12,000 that evening. It was then formally released nationwide and, within days, 600 cinemas across the U.S. agreed to screen it.

The list of venues continues to grow. The project has raised more than $130,000 so far and has started to issue grants, first recipients being José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the International Organization on Migration and Plast.

The project has been featured on Good Morning America (goodmorningamerica.com/culture/video/community-theaters-raise-money-ukraine-84365914) and was also show on Capitol Hill recently to members of Congress with Congressman Seth Moulton among the notable speakers.

“We are delighted that Hamilton Theater is supporting this international effort to stand with the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis,” said project spokesperson Lisa Vucelich. “With so many Ukrainian Americans living in the Hamilton area, it is especially valuable that they are screening this 2014 Ukrainian film.”

For more information, visit Stand With Ukraine Through Film.

About Oles Sanin

A highly-regarded, Ukrainian film director of the post-Soviet generation, Sanin has worked in tandem with his childhood friend Serhii Mykhalchuk, an internationally-recognized Ukrainian cinematographer. Their collaboration has produced works that are visually striking and deeply poetical, and The Guide was Ukraine’s entry for the Academy Awards. Sanin has remained in Kyiv during the war.

