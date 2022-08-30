Volunteers needed for domestic violence hotline in Madison and Chenango counties

Help Restore Hope Center is looking for individuals with open minds and open hearts to assist with the domestic violence hotline. A hotline volunteer provides support and information to survivors of domestic abuse or sexual assault on the 24/7 toll-free hotline with the goal to promote self-sufficiency.

Consider being a part of the anti-violence movement and assist those in need, you could change the life of an individual for the better. Help Restore Hope Center provides free virtual training, and the hotline can be answered from the comfort of your own home on the schedule that you chose.

For more information, contact Brittany Flood at 315.363.0048, email bflood@liberty-resources.org or visit liberty-resources.org/hrhc/.

