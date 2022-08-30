California man facing drug charges

Arrested at State Fair following an investigation into illicit drug activity

On Aug. 27, 2022, troopers with New York State Police Troop D – Oneida arrested Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, Calif., for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both class B felonies.

Johnston was arrested following an investigation by members of the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Team into illicit narcotic sales on the grounds of the New York State Fair. Johnston was charged with possession of 14 grams of cocaine, 5 ounces of cannabis and more than $3,200 in U.S. currency; he was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending centralized arraignment.

