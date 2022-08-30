Madison County Courier

Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders updated schedule

Aug 30, 2022

Several Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders groups are meeting in-person throughout Madison County. This includes two new groups.

The exercise program, focused on preventing osteoporosis and improving balance, is free for those 50 and older. Trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers lead the groups.

Groups meet locally:

  • 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cazenovia
  • 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Canastota Public Library
  • 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Discovery Church, Canastota
  • 10 a.m. Wednesdays (except the first Wednesday of the month) and Fridays at the Cazenovia Public Library
  • 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Peterboro United Methodist Church
  • 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Oneida Towers
  • 10 a.m. Thursdays at Madison Lane Apartments, Hamilton

Online groups meet 9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, contact RSVP at 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

