Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders updated schedule

Several Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders groups are meeting in-person throughout Madison County. This includes two new groups.

The exercise program, focused on preventing osteoporosis and improving balance, is free for those 50 and older. Trained AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers lead the groups.

Groups meet locally:

10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Cazenovia

10 a.m. Tuesdays, Canastota Public Library

5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Discovery Church, Canastota

10 a.m. Wednesdays (except the first Wednesday of the month) and Fridays at the Cazenovia Public Library

10 a.m. Wednesdays at Peterboro United Methodist Church

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Oneida Towers

10 a.m. Thursdays at Madison Lane Apartments, Hamilton

Online groups meet 9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, contact RSVP at 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

