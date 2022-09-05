Canastota man dies after police say tractor trailer crossed center line

Poland man charged in connection with fatal accident on Lewis Point Road Saturday

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

At approximately 2:04 a.m. Sept. 3, deputies responded to Lewis Point Road near the intersection of State Route 13 in Lenox, for a reported two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and tractor trailer.

Investigation on scene indicated that John Conklin, 40, of Poland, was operating a 2020 International Tractor northbound on Lewis Point Rd, when he crossed into the southbound driving lane, striking a 1987 Harley Davidson Motorcycle being operated by Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota.

Atkinson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Subsequent investigation showed that Conklin was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He has been charged with one count each of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and failure to keep right (infraction).

Conklin was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was arraigned in CAP court and held on $50,000 cash bail.

Lewis Point Road between State Route 13 and Pine Ridge Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash. The roadway has since been reopened.

Sheriff’s Office members were assisted on scene by GLAS Ambulance, the Canastota Fire Department and the New York State Police.

