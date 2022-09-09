Madison County Health Department news

Back-to-school immunization clinics scheduled

Madison County Health Department will hold immunization clinics throughout September to make sure students have an opportunity to get the required immunizations needed to attend school:

Children entering kindergarten need boosters of four vaccines: DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and polio.

Children entering sixth grade need Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis).

Students in seventh- through 12th grades need MenACWY (meningococcal conjugate vaccine).

It is also recommended that preteens and teens get the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine.

Immunization clinics will be held at 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville, by appointment only on:

Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 5:30 pm

Friday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 3:30 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 315.366.2848; have insurance information ready. Appointments fill quickly.

