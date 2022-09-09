Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to meet

Meeting dates are Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022; the meeting will be held at Cornell University Stocking Hall, 411 Tower Road, Ithaca.

If the executive order declaring a state disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is extended beyond Sept. 12, members of the board and public may join the meeting via WebEx. To access the meeting online for day one, visit meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mf243a0db33c3c72181057ed568af48f5. For day two, visit meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m1631ae2f5ab8f3d620156d59fc699d28.

If the executive order declaring a state disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is not extended beyond Sept. 12, board members must participate at a location open to the public, unless they are attending remotely due to extraordinary circumstance and in compliance with approved procedures. If members attend remotely due to extraordinary circumstance, the public may also attend remotely at the above WebEx links.

The meeting will focus on 2023 funding.

Meeting information will be made available agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order prior to Sept. 13.

A recorded audiocast, minutes and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order. For more information, email NYDPO@agriculture.ny.gov.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related