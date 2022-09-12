Madison County Courier

Madison County adds bivalent boosters to its clinic lineup

Sep 12, 2022

For those eligible, Madison County Health Department is adding the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters at its immunization clinics. A separate pop-up bivalent booster clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. This clinic will offer the bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer vaccines for people 12 years of age or older who have (a) completed their primary vaccine series; and (b) had their last COVID-19 vaccine two months or longer ago.

Online appointments are available for this clinic at healthymadisoncounty.org.

More clinics are scheduled in September and October for COVID-19 and other immunizations. For a full list of dates and to make an appointment, visit healthymadisoncounty.org or call 315.366.2361.

Appointments for the Sept. 27 bivalent booster only clinic can be made at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccination or call 315.366.2361 to schedule an appointment at another immunization clinic.

