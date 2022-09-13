Rural Health Council promotes heart health with a Walk with a Doc

Since 2019, Madison County Rural Health Council has been encouraging residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a non-profit organization that encourages healthy physical activity in people of all ages, and reverses the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. The objective is to improve the health and well-being of the country.

From 10 59 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, members of the public may join Dr. Keith Marshall from Oneida Health’s Verona Family Practice for a one-mile walk on the Oneida Rail Trail and learn how proper nutrition and exercise can help keep your heart healthy and strong.

The event is free and pre-registration is not required.

Why walk?

There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Research indicates individuals may gain two hours of life for each hour of regular exercise.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

Enhance mental well-being

Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

WWAD was created by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist with Mount Carmel Health Systems in Columbus, Ohio. He has walked with patients and community members every weekend since 2005.

For more information, contact the Madison County Rural Health Council at (315) 313-4399 or henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mcruralhealthcouncil for updates.

