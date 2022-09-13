Sullivan man facing numerous weapons charges

On Sept. 10, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Black Creek Road, Sullivan, on a stolen vehicle complaint.

The complainant advised that Donald C. Brown, 49, of Sullivan, had stolen his vehicle. The complainant also advised that Brown said he was going to go home, retrieve guns and shoot an individual in the city of Oneida.

A BOLO was issued for the stolen vehicle and Brown.

A short while later, Oneida City Police Department units observed Brown operating the stolen vehicle in Oneida. A pursuit was initiated, during which Brown was observed throwing firearms out the window of the stolen vehicle.

Brown was eventually stopped without incident and was taken into custody.

Once in custody, Brown was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. While at the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Building, Brown intentionally damaged computer equipment in the booking room.

As a part of the investigation into this matter, the Sheriff’s Office applied for a temporary extreme risk order of protection against Brown. The ERPO was granted, and several firearms and high-capacity magazines were seized from Brown’s possession.

As a result of the aforementioned incidents, Brown was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip) and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction), all class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal possession of a firearm, all class E felonies; and 29 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (convicted felon), a class A misdemeanor.

Brown was arraigned in CAP Court and was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. Additionally, Brown is facing charges out of the City of Oneida related to the vehicle pursuit incident.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Oneida Police Department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related