Education/STEM

Local residents earn award from WGU

Sep 15, 2022

The following local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University:

  • Kasey McEwen of Blossvale earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Business
  • Laura Cramer of Bridgeport earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions
  • Allison Belius of Camden earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions
  • Steven Emlaw of Cazenovia has earned an Award of Excellence at WGU Teachers College

The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

