Local residents earn award from WGU

The following local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University:
- Kasey McEwen of Blossvale earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Business
- Laura Cramer of Bridgeport earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions
- Allison Belius of Camden earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions
- Steven Emlaw of Cazenovia has earned an Award of Excellence at WGU Teachers College
The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.