Local residents earn award from WGU

The following local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University:

Kasey McEwen of Blossvale earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Business

Laura Cramer of Bridgeport earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions

Allison Belius of Camden earned an Award of Excellence at WGU College of Health Professions

Steven Emlaw of Cazenovia has earned an Award of Excellence at WGU Teachers College

The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

