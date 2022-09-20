Final ‘History Where You Eat’ Oct. 26, 2022

The Madison County Historian’s Office is hosting its final History Where you Eat event for 2022, with a special twist; the Hamilton Inn will host this event Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Old Home Distillers of Lebanon will create a special Madison County Cocktail for one night only.

The event will feature a brief history of the ownership of the property by Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz followed by a tour of the facility by staff of the Inn. There will be two presentations and tours offered at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m.

Seating is limited, so registration is required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 315.228.2125.

The Madison County Historian’s Office began the History Where You Eat program in 2018. Since then, it has held 13 events at 11 restaurants throughout Madison County, highlighting local history. This year’s programs featured the Georgetown Inn, Nelson Farms, the Peterboro General Store at Deli on the Green and Mad Taco. The program has drawn more than 600 participants to learn a little local history while helping to support local restaurants on slow nights.

