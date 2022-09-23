TAKE 5 top-prize winner sold in Rome

The New York Lottery announced Sept. 18, 2022, that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440, was purchased at Cliff’s Local Market #511, 1221 Erie Blvd. West, Rome.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem or who know someone who is can find help at nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 877.846.7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

