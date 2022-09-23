Madison County Courier

Utica Police announce Falling Leaves Road Race road closures

Bymartha

Sep 23, 2022

Utica Roadrunners will host its 48th annual Fallnig Leaves Road Race Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The event includes a 5K, 14K and kids’ kilometer fun run.

The Utica Police Department provided the following information regarding the events and associated road closures:

The Kids’ Run starts at 8:15 a.m. The route will be Southbound on Genesee Street at Blandina Street to South Street then northbound back to Genesee Street at Blandina Street.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m., and the route will be southbound on Genesee Street at Blandina Street to Genesee Street at Pleasant Street, eastbound on Pleasant Street to Pleasant Street at Oneida Street, northbound on Oneida Street back to Genesee Street at Oneida Square, and northbound on Genesee Street back to Blandina Street.

The 14K starts at 9 a.m., and the route will be southbound on Genesee Street at Blandina Street to Oneida Square, southbound on Oneida Street to Oneida Street at The Memorial Parkway, eastbound on The Memorial Parkway to the Valley View Golf Course parking lot entrance, southbound into the Valley View Golf Course, through the switchbacks to Master Garden Road, northbound on Master Garden Road to The Memorial Parkway, westbound on The Memorial Parkway to Oneida Street, northbound on Oneida Street back to Genesee Street at Oneida Square, and northbound on Genesee Street back to Blandina Street.

Temporary no parking

On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24, a temporary no parking ban will be enacted on Genesee Street from Elizabeth Street to Bank Place that will end at noon Sunday, Sept. 25.

Road closures

On Sunday, Sept. 25, expect road closures associated with the event throughout the race route from 7 to 11:30 a.m., with the exception of Genesee Street from Elizabeth Street to Bank Place, which will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon to allow for start- and finish line setup and pickup.

