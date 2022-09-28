Oct. 14 is deadline to register to vote

Board of Elections announces absentee voting deadlines

The Madison County Board of Elections reminds residents wishing to vote in the general election that they must be registered by Oct. 14, 2022. The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022; early voting begins Oct. 29, 2022.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered can re-register by mailing in a new registration form, updating information at dmv.ny.gov/mydmv or in person at the Board of Elections office. Registration forms are available from the Board of Elections by calling 315.366.2231 or at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Forms are also available at post offices and town, city and village clerks offices.

If you wish to vote by absentee ballot, the application forms are available through the same sources above or by visiting the Board of Elections office at 138 N. Court St., building no. 4, Wampsville, where voters may fill out an absentee and vote in person.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

