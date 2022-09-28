Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

DEC EnCon officers conduct wilderness rescue

Bymartha

Sep 28, 2022

On Sept. 23, 2022, at 6:55 p.m., state Environmental Conservation Police Officers Starczek, Howe and Gates alerted Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag about an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office search for two lost hikers in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. The Sheriff’s Office had coordinates for the lost subjects, so ECOs and Sheriff’s deputies used sirens to try and help guide the subjects out; however, the subjects were stuck in deep swamp conditions.

Hoag, Ranger Bills and Gates navigated through the water and mud and located the group. The hikers kept losing their footwear due to the muddy conditions and, with the thick vegetation, were unlikely to find their way out alone.

The Rangers and ECO helped the 54-year-old from Liverpool and 58-year-old from Cicero to a waiting ambulance at Hogsback Road. Resources were clear by 10 p.m.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

BRiDGES to host program showcase at Kallet

Sep 28, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Oct. 14 is deadline to register to vote

Sep 28, 2022 martha
History Top Story

Oneida County Black Farming Association program planned

Sep 26, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

DEC EnCon officers conduct wilderness rescue

Sep 28, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

BRiDGES to host program showcase at Kallet

Sep 28, 2022
Local Top Story

Oct. 14 is deadline to register to vote

Sep 28, 2022
History Top Story

Oneida County Black Farming Association program planned

Sep 26, 2022