Youth Bureau announces new Youth Services Directory

The Madison County Youth Bureau announced the creation of its new Youth Services Directory. The directory provides a single location where services are organized in one comprehensive location to make the task of finding an appropriate service for youth easier and more efficient. The Madison County Youth Services Directory can be utilized by youth, parents/caregivers, service providers, family members and friends.

The services in this directory are provided in the community and are accessible to Madison County residents that meet certain criteria as outlined by the individual services. Youth Bureau staff will work to keep this directory updated as services change, and new services are developed.

The directory is located HERE. An update form is also provided for agencies to add or update programs as needed.

