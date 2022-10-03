Solid Waste Department plans document shredding event

The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is partnering with Proshred to provide a free residential document shredding event in Hamilton. Solid Waste invites residents to attend the event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in the Parry’s parking lot, 100 Utica St., Hamilton.

Residents do not need to register for this event and may bring a maximum of four filing boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded. Material should be loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible in the back of the vehicle; do not put items in plastic bags. Residents must stay in their vehicle at all times. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle.

Medical documents, bank information, tax records and other paperwork containing account numbers or private details are ideal for drop-off. Do not bring magazines, junk mail, phone books or photographs. Business waste will not be accepted.

“Many of our residents use our shred events as a safe and secure way to get rid of their confidential documents,” said Madison County Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch. “We are excited to be hosting another event this October. The material collected gets shredded onsite and will be recycled into other paper products. Residents will be able to protect their personal information and help us rethink waste here in Madison County.”

For more information, visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov. Madison County Solid Waste Department may also be found at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related