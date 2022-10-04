Sam and Adele Golden Gallery to host public reception Oct. 15, 2022

Jules Olitski: Late Works is an exhibition of paintings to be held at the Sam and Adele Golden Gallery, 188 Bell Road, New Berlin, opening with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The public is invited to attend.

Late Works is a celebration of the 100th year anniversary of Olitski’s birth in Snovsk, Ukraine. The paintings included in Late Works were made by Olitski between the years 2000 to 2006 just prior to the artist’s death in early 2007.

Olitski’s reputation as a world-renowned artist stretches back to the late 1950s; by 2007, he had had more than 200 one-person shows. Olitski was at the forefront of the development of contemporary painting, generating many stylistic innovations over his seven-decades-long career.

The 21 paintings in Late Works feature the forceful and expressive ‘Orb’ paintings that comprise Olitski’s final contribution. In the Orbs, cascading backgrounds of fluid acrylics are applied and scattered across the surface of the painting with an electric leaf blower. Disc-like circular shapes populate the foreground made by hand with pumice gels and light molding paste. The interplay between ‘figure and ground’ provides a wide range for Olitski’s expression. In these paintings, the visual immersion that an abstract painting can provide is explored to the fullest.

Jules Olitski: Late Works has been made possible with the cooperation of the Jules Olitski Art Foundation Inc. To learn more about Olitski and his art, visit olitski.com. The Olitski estate is represented by Yares Art.

COVID Protocol at Golden: Wearing of masks is left to personal preference. Masks are available on site for those who need or want them.

About Golden Artist Colors, Inc.

Golden Artist Colors, Inc., is a manufacturer of artist materials including colors and mediums for painting in acrylics, oils and most recently, watercolor. With two locations, a 100,000-square-foot facility in rural Columbus, and a 45,000-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center in Norwich, more than 200 employees are committed to producing materials that encourage exploration of form and concept while assuring archival integrity. The Golden brand of acrylics is known for quality and archival integrity, as well as being the most innovative and extensive system available. The company also owns Williamsburg Handmade Oil Colors, which is known for its quality and extensive palette of colors including genuine Italian and French earth colors. QoR®, a new modern watercolor is made with an exclusive Aquazol binder, providing more pigment in every brushstroke, as well as color strength, range and versatility unmatched in the history of watercolors. Furthermore, the Golden Custom Lab serves artists and organizations by formulating materials to fit their needs and purposes. Not only committed to its customers and local community, Golden is dedicated to its employee owners. In 2008, the company became a 100-percent tobacco-free campus and, in October 2021, Golden became 100-percent employee-owned. For more information, call 800.959.6543 or visit goldenpaints.com, williamsburgoils.com or qorcolors.com.

