Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 2, 2022

Bymartha

Oct 4, 2022

Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida School district Foundation Wall of Distinction Inductions, Class of 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Gerrit Smith Birthday 2018, Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D. – “Peter Smith of Peterboro – Furs, Land and Anguish” (March 3, 2018)
  • 10:11 a.m., 3:11 p.m. and 8:11 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Sept. 26, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Canalside Talks: Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D. – “Gerrit Smith, Nuts or Not?”

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

LETTER: Blood donors needed

Oct 4, 2022 martha
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Jules Olitski: Late Works

Oct 4, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Solid Waste Department plans document shredding event

Oct 3, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Oct. 2, 2022

Oct 4, 2022
Top Story

LETTER: Blood donors needed

Oct 4, 2022
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Jules Olitski: Late Works

Oct 4, 2022
Local Top Story

Solid Waste Department plans document shredding event

Oct 3, 2022