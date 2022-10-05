Madison County Courier

Historian Matt Urtz donates $1,000

Oct 5, 2022

Book proceeds to benefit War Veterans Memorial, Inc.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz donated $1,000, the proceeds from his recent book sales, to the War Veterans Memorial, Inc., in Wampsville. The book, “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, New York,” tells the stories of more than 190 Madison County-connected veterans who died while in service during World War I and World War II.

The project took nearly six years, starting with an effort to document the stories of World War I soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Urtz has two goals for this project: To tell the stories of these soldiers so they are always remembered and to donate $2,000 from the sale of the book to veterans’ organizations.

The book is available for purchase at Urtz’s upcoming talks throughout the county; he will be speaking at the Cazenovia Public Library Oct. 12, the Town of Madison Historical Society Oct. 17, the Town of Marshall Historical Society Oct. 20, the Chenango County Historical Society Nov. 1 and the Morrisville Public Library Nov. 18.

For more information on hosting a presentation or purchasing a book, call 315.366.2453.

