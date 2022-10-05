Madison County Courier

Carnival coming to Canastota

Oct 5, 2022

Main Event Amusements and Canastota announced Carnival Rides and Treats will be coming to Canastota the weekend of Oct. 7 through 9, 2022.

This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games and food. Alcohol will not be permitted at the event.

The hours of operation of the midway will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Canastota Fire Department will host a craft fair in conjunction with the carnival at the department’s pole barn next to the midway field. The department will also be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and soft drinks to raise funds for their operations. Other local businesses will be participating, as well.

For more information and updates, follow Main Event Amusements and the Village of Canastota on Facebook.

