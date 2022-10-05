Rome YMCA invites women to free health seminar

When it comes to strengthening muscles, women often neglect the muscles in the pelvic floor.

That’s where a specialist in pelvic floor therapy can help.

Women are invited to a free pelvic floor therapy seminar from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Rome branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, 301 W. Bloomfield St.

Therapist Emily Gubbins, PT, DPT, of Oneida Health will provide information about pelvic floor muscles and strengthening the pelvic floor. She will discuss how stress incontinence and leaking with exercise impacts women’s health and provide tricks and tips to improve everyday life.

“Pelvic floor muscles help support your organs and provide stability to your pelvis when you move,” Gubbins said. “When those muscles and the supporting muscles of the pelvis are weak or too tight, it can lead to stress incontinence. Pelvic floor therapy can help reduce symptoms associated with these muscles and improve overall quality of life.”

For more information about this free program, contact Aaron Calandra, Rome YMCA wellness team leader, at acalandra@ymcatrivalley.org or call 315.336.3500.

