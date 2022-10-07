Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office to take part in Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

Bymartha

Oct 7, 2022

Start your engines – the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be in pursuit of the checkered flag Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, as they compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at the world-renowned Watkins Glen International Raceway. Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York state will race around the track.

All proceeds from event benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan.

General admission is free, and members of the public may get a chance to drive around the track.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sheriffshowdown.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rome YMCA invites women to free health seminar

Oct 5, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Carnival coming to Canastota

Oct 5, 2022 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Historian Matt Urtz donates $1,000

Oct 5, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sheriff’s Office to take part in Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

Oct 7, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rome YMCA invites women to free health seminar

Oct 5, 2022
Local Top Story

Carnival coming to Canastota

Oct 5, 2022
Top Story Veterans/Military

Historian Matt Urtz donates $1,000

Oct 5, 2022