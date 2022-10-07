Sheriff’s Office to take part in Sheriffs’ Showdown 2

Start your engines – the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be in pursuit of the checkered flag Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, as they compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at the world-renowned Watkins Glen International Raceway. Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York state will race around the track.

All proceeds from event benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan.

General admission is free, and members of the public may get a chance to drive around the track.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sheriffshowdown.

