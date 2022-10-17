Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department, Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, 2022

Oct 17, 2022

Sept. 8

  • Michael W. Shanahan, 39, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Shelby G. Babcock, 30, of Hamburg, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Sept. 10

  • Donald C. Brown, 49, of Canastota, was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – assault rifle (a class D felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – large capacity ammunition feeding device (a class D felony) and menacing a police officer (a class D felony). He was also issued appearance tickets for avoiding a traffic control device, passing a red signal, two counts of reckless driving, failure to keep right, failure to obey a police officer and driving on the shoulder of a highway. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bail bond or $25,000 partially secured bond.
  • Andrea C. Venturi, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Robert K. Davis, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief – reckless property damage more than $250 in value.
  • Christie A. Elghandour, 49, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 11

  • Christopher M. Kinney, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to yield the right-of-way and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Robert W. Hartwell, IV, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony).
  • Larry L. Leggett, II, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony).

Sept. 12

  • Antonio J. Gualandi, 33, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 13

  • Daniel G. Bragg, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing (weapon), second-degree harassment and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Hunter H. Whipple, 26, of Utica, was arrested for second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction – a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and held without bail.
  • Douglas E. Pudney, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, no front license plate, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, failure to signal, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Rebecca H. Wilcox, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Sept. 14

  • Joshua J. Angle, 22, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Micah B. Wilson, 48, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no stop lamp, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
  • Russel L. King, 41, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
  • Joseph M. Love, 28. Of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Robert S. Atkinson, 50, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession/consumption of alcohol in public. He was also arrested for first-degree menacing (a class E felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 15

  • Jesse E. Joslyn, 42, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief – damaged property valued over $250 (a class E felony), aggravated family offense (a class E felony) and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief.
  • Sean M. Stutler, 53, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Brent M. Erlenbeck, 35, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $100 cash bail. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
  • Megan L. Raynore, 28, of Liverpool, was arrested on an arrest warrant for providing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 16

  • Nancy A. Choquette, 63, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of animal nuisance (a class barking dog).
  • Mark J. Morey Jr., 38, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 17

  • James E. Nystrom, 44, of Oneida, was arrested for three counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction and third-degree criminal tampering. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • James R. Bardo, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 18

  • Victoria A. Johnson, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
  • Noah C. Hopkins, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Sept. 19

  • Joseph M. Griffiths, 45, of Wampsville, was issued an appearance ticket for no stop lamp and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Alan M. Lighthaul, 30, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
  • Mark W. Buss, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt – physical contact (a class E felony), first-degree criminal contempt – previous conviction (a class E felony), third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony) and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 20

  • Christopher M. Kinney, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for no headlamp and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Vincent M. Harris, 26, of Rome, was arrested on arrest warrants for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Timothy A. Douglas Jr., 30, of Canastota, was arrested for third-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 21

  • Ethel J. Blasko, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for resisting arrest. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree aggravated harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Christina R. Crosby, 36, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Sept. 22

  • Angely Ortegas Arias, 29, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for illegal signal from a parked position and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Sept. 23

  • Kimberly J. Smith, 42, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Alyssa A. Stewart, 32, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Jaymeer Q. Everson, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Taquan Rowe, 19, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Kobe S. Martin, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Jodi A. Faber, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law violations unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to run at large.
  • Trever R. Klein, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

Sept. 24

  • Quiana N. Thomas, 40, of East Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and illegal signal – less than 100 feet.
  • Madison H. Beckwith, 24, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • John C. Williams, 35, of Verona, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Sept. 25

  • Steffen W. Adams, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no plate lamp, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and circumventing an ignition interlock device.

Sept. 26

  • Sean E. Hill, 41, of Salina, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal diversion of prescription.
  • John B. O’Herien, 47, of Canastota, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession stimulant fourth-degree (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a stimulant (a class B felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). He was also arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Lindy L. Lagrange, 47, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Mark J. Morey Jr., 38, of Canastota, was arrested for three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jeremy A. Bartle, 39, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.
  • Dominick M. Pavese, 23, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with broken glass.
  • Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation – previous conviction and unlicensed operator.

Sept. 27

  • Jeannie M. Lamaitis, 44, of New Haven, was issued appearance tickets for following too closely and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
  • A male juvenile, 14, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • A male juvenile, 13, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree menacing.
  • A female juvenile, 13, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief.

Sept. 28

  • Marc R. Wayland-Smith, 53, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
  • William D. Winchell, 43, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree inadequate exhaust and aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Dustin R. Wimmer, 34, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for no stop lamps and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Sept. 30

  • Christopher J. Skinner, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Diane C. Powers, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Oct. 1

  • Andrew Mecke, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
  • Jason R. Bleau, 34, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Makayla J. Hyde, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for moved from lane unsafely and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Oct. 2

  • Kyle J. McJury, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Jack B. Strail, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief – property value more than $250 value (a class E felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief – preventing emergency call. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Matthew W. Houghtalen, 42, of Camillus, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for second-degree harassment and the other was for second-degree harassment and second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Oct. 3

  • Quintell J. Coleman, 46, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Cassandra E. Jayson, 31, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for no seatbelt – driver and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Justin D. Swinea, 33, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Oct. 4

  • Antonio J. Gualandi, 33, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Thomas J. Edwards, 37, of Newfield, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.

By martha

