BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department, Sept. 8 through Oct. 4, 2022

Sept. 8
- Michael W. Shanahan, 39, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Shelby G. Babcock, 30, of Hamburg, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Sept. 10
- Donald C. Brown, 49, of Canastota, was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – assault rifle (a class D felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – large capacity ammunition feeding device (a class D felony) and menacing a police officer (a class D felony). He was also issued appearance tickets for avoiding a traffic control device, passing a red signal, two counts of reckless driving, failure to keep right, failure to obey a police officer and driving on the shoulder of a highway. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bail bond or $25,000 partially secured bond.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Robert K. Davis, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief – reckless property damage more than $250 in value.
- Christie A. Elghandour, 49, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 11
- Christopher M. Kinney, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to yield the right-of-way and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Robert W. Hartwell, IV, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony).
- Larry L. Leggett, II, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony).
Sept. 12
- Antonio J. Gualandi, 33, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 13
- Daniel G. Bragg, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing (weapon), second-degree harassment and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 26, of Utica, was arrested for second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction – a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and held without bail.
- Douglas E. Pudney, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, no front license plate, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, failure to signal, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Rebecca H. Wilcox, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Sept. 14
- Joshua J. Angle, 22, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Micah B. Wilson, 48, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no stop lamp, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Russel L. King, 41, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Joseph M. Love, 28. Of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
- Robert S. Atkinson, 50, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession/consumption of alcohol in public. He was also arrested for first-degree menacing (a class E felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 15
- Jesse E. Joslyn, 42, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief – damaged property valued over $250 (a class E felony), aggravated family offense (a class E felony) and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief.
- Sean M. Stutler, 53, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Brent M. Erlenbeck, 35, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $100 cash bail. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
- Megan L. Raynore, 28, of Liverpool, was arrested on an arrest warrant for providing a false written statement. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 16
- Nancy A. Choquette, 63, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of animal nuisance (a class barking dog).
- Mark J. Morey Jr., 38, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 17
- James E. Nystrom, 44, of Oneida, was arrested for three counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction and third-degree criminal tampering. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James R. Bardo, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 18
- Victoria A. Johnson, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Noah C. Hopkins, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Sept. 19
- Joseph M. Griffiths, 45, of Wampsville, was issued an appearance ticket for no stop lamp and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Alan M. Lighthaul, 30, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Mark W. Buss, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt – physical contact (a class E felony), first-degree criminal contempt – previous conviction (a class E felony), third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony) and second-degree harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 20
- Christopher M. Kinney, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for no headlamp and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Vincent M. Harris, 26, of Rome, was arrested on arrest warrants for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Timothy A. Douglas Jr., 30, of Canastota, was arrested for third-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 21
- Ethel J. Blasko, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for resisting arrest. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree aggravated harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christina R. Crosby, 36, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Sept. 22
- Angely Ortegas Arias, 29, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for illegal signal from a parked position and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Sept. 23
- Kimberly J. Smith, 42, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Alyssa A. Stewart, 32, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jaymeer Q. Everson, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Taquan Rowe, 19, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Kobe S. Martin, 18, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jodi A. Faber, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law violations unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to run at large.
- Trever R. Klein, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
Sept. 24
- Quiana N. Thomas, 40, of East Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and illegal signal – less than 100 feet.
- Madison H. Beckwith, 24, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- John C. Williams, 35, of Verona, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Sept. 25
- Steffen W. Adams, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no plate lamp, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
Sept. 26
- Sean E. Hill, 41, of Salina, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal diversion of prescription.
- John B. O’Herien, 47, of Canastota, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession stimulant fourth-degree (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a stimulant (a class B felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Wampsville, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). He was also arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Lindy L. Lagrange, 47, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Mark J. Morey Jr., 38, of Canastota, was arrested for three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class C felony) and third-degree criminal possession stimulant (a class B felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jeremy A. Bartle, 39, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.
- Dominick M. Pavese, 23, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with broken glass.
- Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation – previous conviction and unlicensed operator.
Sept. 27
- Jeannie M. Lamaitis, 44, of New Haven, was issued appearance tickets for following too closely and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- A male juvenile, 14, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- A male juvenile, 13, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree menacing.
- A female juvenile, 13, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief.
Sept. 28
- Marc R. Wayland-Smith, 53, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- William D. Winchell, 43, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree inadequate exhaust and aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Dustin R. Wimmer, 34, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for no stop lamps and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Sept. 30
- Christopher J. Skinner, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Diane C. Powers, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 1
- Andrew Mecke, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Jason R. Bleau, 34, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Makayla J. Hyde, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for moved from lane unsafely and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Oct. 2
- Kyle J. McJury, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jack B. Strail, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief – property value more than $250 value (a class E felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief – preventing emergency call. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Matthew W. Houghtalen, 42, of Camillus, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for second-degree harassment and the other was for second-degree harassment and second-degree strangulation (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 3
- Quintell J. Coleman, 46, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Cassandra E. Jayson, 31, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for no seatbelt – driver and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Justin D. Swinea, 33, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Oct. 4
- Antonio J. Gualandi, 33, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Thomas J. Edwards, 37, of Newfield, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.