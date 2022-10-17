Madison County Courier

Adorable fur-babies need loving forever homes

Oct 17, 2022

Wanda is a 2-year-old female Labrador retriever mix. She has lots of love to give and will make a wonderful addition to any family. Come meet and fall in love with her.

Patches is a 7-year-old female tuxedo kitty. She would be best in a home with no other cats, as she doesn’t care for the ones at the shelter at all. As a cat on the older side, we aren’t sure how she would do with a dog, so she might be best as an only animal.

She is fairly new to the cat colony but is a very sweet cat. It would be very nice if she could settle down in a home rather than stay in an environment where she is not so happy. Stop in and meet Patches maybe you can give her the perfect home.

