State police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen Oct. 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County.

Cronk is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information or knowing the whereabouts of Cronk is asked to contact 911 or Troop D – Oneida Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

