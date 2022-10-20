Madison County Courier

OBITUARY: John G. Didden, Jr.

Oct 19, 2022

Father, grandfather, sailor, motorcyclist

John Gabriel Didden, Jr., 68, passed away Oct. 16, 2022, in his Windsor, Vir., home. Born in New Jersey and a former resident of Canastota, he was the son of the late John Gabriel Didden and Mary Dovenero Didden Weeks.

He was predeceased by a sister, Rosanne McColligan.

John was a retired Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy and had a bachelor’s degree in human resources. He was a member of Pioneer’s Motorcycle Club and a member of AA.

Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Adriana D. Shugart (William); two sons, John Gabriel Didden, III, and Zakari LaCross; four sisters, Kathy Olson (Gary) of Kentucky, Joan Sparks of Windsor, Cheryl Dawkins (Kevin) of Carrsville and Eileen Stugart (John) of Florida; two brothers, Bart Didden (Debbie) and James Didden, both of Florida; a grandchild, Lilyana LaCross; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

wrightfuneralhome.org

