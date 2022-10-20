OBITUARY: John G. Didden, Jr.

Father, grandfather, sailor, motorcyclist

John Gabriel Didden, Jr., 68, passed away Oct. 16, 2022, in his Windsor, Vir., home. Born in New Jersey and a former resident of Canastota, he was the son of the late John Gabriel Didden and Mary Dovenero Didden Weeks.

He was predeceased by a sister, Rosanne McColligan.

John was a retired Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy and had a bachelor’s degree in human resources. He was a member of Pioneer’s Motorcycle Club and a member of AA.

Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Adriana D. Shugart (William); two sons, John Gabriel Didden, III, and Zakari LaCross; four sisters, Kathy Olson (Gary) of Kentucky, Joan Sparks of Windsor, Cheryl Dawkins (Kevin) of Carrsville and Eileen Stugart (John) of Florida; two brothers, Bart Didden (Debbie) and James Didden, both of Florida; a grandchild, Lilyana LaCross; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

wrightfuneralhome.org

