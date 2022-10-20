Clay woman meets with Troopers who helped save her life

On Feb. 2, 2022, Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains and her husband, Robert Scott was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn became unconscious and stopped breathing on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina. Troopers Dominic Williams and Eric Hudson arrived on the scene, performed CPR and used a state police AED, which advised them to shock her.

Karolyn Scott then started to breathe on her own as EMS arrived on the scene.

Karolyn Scott underwent an induced coma for two weeks at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. Robert Scott was told that his wife had suffered a “widow-maker” heart attack, something only 1 percent of people survive.

On Sept. 22, Robert Scott called the station to let Williams and Hudson know that Karolyn Scott made a full recovery and wanted to meet and thank them.

