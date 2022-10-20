Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Clay woman meets with Troopers who helped save her life

Bymartha

Oct 20, 2022
Clay woman meets with Troopers who helped save her life

On Feb. 2, 2022, Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains and her husband, Robert Scott was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn became unconscious and stopped breathing on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina. Troopers Dominic Williams and Eric Hudson arrived on the scene, performed CPR and used a state police AED, which advised them to shock her.

Karolyn Scott then started to breathe on her own as EMS arrived on the scene.

Karolyn Scott underwent an induced coma for two weeks at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. Robert Scott was told that his wife had suffered a “widow-maker” heart attack, something only 1 percent of people survive.

On Sept. 22, Robert Scott called the station to let Williams and Hudson know that Karolyn Scott made a full recovery and wanted to meet and thank them.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 20, 2022 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA/FSA News

Oct 20, 2022 martha
History Top Story

Mansion House reveals Historic Places sign

Oct 20, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Oct 20, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA/FSA News

Oct 20, 2022
History Top Story

Mansion House reveals Historic Places sign

Oct 20, 2022
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTER: Wants traditional conservatives to take back party

Oct 20, 2022