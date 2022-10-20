More to enjoy in October at the Caz Public Library

Baby Storytime | Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Bring your baby for a lapsit story time. Features interactive movement and singing. Children under 3 only.

Family Storytime | Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m., Creekside Park (alternate location: story garden): Pack a blanket and join us for story time at Creekside Park. Storytimes will be outdoors as long as the weather allows.

Sensory Play Time | Thursday, Oct. 20 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Spend time using all your senses to explore with your little one. Each session we will offer activities with different textures, shapes and colors for your child to explore. This program is best suited for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.

Teen Hangout | Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 to 5 p.m., Story Garden: Join us each month for a snack, a craft and to just hangout. In Oct. we will make ectoplasm slime to take home. For students in 7th grade and older.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Registration begins Oct. 21: Register for the second of our monthly subscription boxes. Each take-out kit will include a library book (that will need to be returned), an easy craft, a snack and some surprise extras based on that month’s theme. The theme for September was historical fiction. Interested students should fill out a registration form on our website, and the second kit will be available for pick-up the week of Nov. 7. Students grade 7 and up.

ARTifacts – the Art of our Museum | Friday, Oct. 21, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Community Room: Learn about the art behind the artifacts in our museum. We will look closely at objects in our museum collection and learn about their purpose before the young artists will take a try at creating their own 3D art piece. During this year-long session of ARTifacts taking place on Cazenovia Central School half days, we will look at the beauty of function through a lens of history. During this workshop, we will look at various tin punch lanterns in the Library Museum’s collection. The young artists will have an opportunity to create their own lantern to take home at the end of the class. Ages 8 to 12, registration requested.

Nary Ly: Survivor, Scientist, Olympian | Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m., Community Room: Join us for a meet-and-greet/book talk with visiting author, Nary Ly. Ly will discuss her life in Cambodia, her journey to becoming an infectious disease scientist and her Olympic marathon at the 2016 games.

Bare Bones Trombones | Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Community Room: Join us to enjoy the music of this trombone quartet. Music will be in a variety of genres (Big Band, Jazz, Ballads, etc.) and will include audience interaction.

Pumpkin Party | Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4 to 6 p.m., front lawn (rain location: Community Room): Join us for a Halloween Party on the Library’s front lawn – no tricks, only treats. Play games, get a special craft and some candy to bring home. Come dressed up in your costume. Also see all of the pumpkins our Library community decorated. In case of rain, our Pumpkin Party will be held in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room.

